SUNBURY — A Dornsife man accused of hitting a 36-year-old woman holding a 15-month-old with a van in October could not convince a Northumberland County judge to reduce his bail and release him from jail despite his apologies on Thursday.
Judge Paige Rosini denied the motion of Noah Nathaniel Vitrano, 36, of Super Drive, and defense attorney Michael Suders to reduce the $200,000 cash bail. Rosini scheduled a trial for April and said she would reconsider the motion if the trial must be postponed.
"I'm sorry for wasting everybody's time and I'm sorry for the people affected by this," said Vitrano via videoconference. "I'm trying to get the help I need."
Vitrano said he could live with his mother in Klingerstown if released and he was taking medication to address mental health problems. He claimed to have not hit the woman and child with the car intentionally and said she wanted to drop the charges against him.
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner opposed the bail reduction, noting the victim had not told the commonwealth she wanted to drop the charges. It was also concerning to her that Vitrano's claim means he has been in contact with the victim when he was not supposed to have been talking to her.
Skinner also said Vitrano's mother lives outside the area. Skinner said Vitrano failed to appear for court in the past and he had no plan to continue his mental health treatment.
Rosini said Vitrano has a criminal record that includes aggravated assault, theft, drug and arson charges.
"An argument could be made that you are a danger to yourself and others," said Rosini.
Vitrano on Oct. 27 got into an argument with Frances Marie Schaffner before driving a van into the woman and the child. He then took the child and fled following the 7:45 a.m. incident. Upon one failed attempt to give the child away to a stranger at a gas station in Zerbe Township, he abandoned the boy with an employee at a different gas station in Shamokin, police said.
He was believed to have been high, police said.
Vitrano is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of child endangerment, a felony count of concealing the whereabouts of a child, a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, and six summary counts of harassment, driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.
Vitrano, who also has a pending felony criminal mischief charge in an unrelated case, remains a county inmate in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.