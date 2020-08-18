SUNBURY — A Dornsife man free on supervised bail after hitting a 36-year-old woman holding a 15-month-old with a van last year must return to jail for allegedly overdosing on drugs, threatening family members and saying he would light himself on fire.
Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones issued a bench warrant for Noah Nathaniel Vitrano, 36, of Super Drive, who is believed to be recovering from an overdose from methamphetamine after a hospital stay at Geisinger in Danville, according to the county district attorney's office. Defense Attorney Michael Suders said he did not know the whereabouts of his client.
Vitrano has been free since Aug. 4 on supervised $200,000 unsecured bail. Jones revoked the bail on Tuesday after reports that Vitrano has been using drugs, threatening his family members, not living at his approved residence and carrying a gas can around and threatening to light himself on fire.
"His safety and the safety of the community is at risk," said Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner.
Vitrano on Oct. 27 got into an argument with Frances Marie Schaffner before driving a van into the woman and the child she was holding. He then took the child and fled following the 7:45 a.m. incident. Upon one failed attempt to give the child away to a stranger at a gas station in Zerbe Township, he abandoned the boy with an employee at a different gas station in Shamokin, police said.
He was believed to have been high, police said.
Vitrano is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of child endangerment, a felony count of concealing the whereabouts of a child, a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, and six summary counts of harassment, driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.
Jones set the new bail at $100,00 straight cash. He also set new bail at $5,000 straight cash on an unrelated felony criminal mischief charge from July 2019 in which Vitrano is accused of trashing the house of Schaffner following an argument.