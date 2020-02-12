SUNBURY — A city man charged with beating his girlfriend and digging his fingernails into her back while refering to himself as "God" was sent to Northumberland County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of $250,000 cash bail.
George Hyler, 38, of North Fifth Street, faces felony aggravated assault charges and appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday.
Toomey set bail at $250,000 cash.
According to police, Hyler became abusive to the woman over the summer and the woman said Hyler punched her so much that both of her eyes swelled shut.
When the woman discovered she was pregnant, she said, Hyler punched her in the stomach, police said.
The abuse continued through the fall, when Hyler began to call himself "God" and not only hit her but clawed at her skin leaving permanent scars, police said.
On Tuesday, Sgt. Travis Bremigen and officer Trey Kurtz took Hyler into custody and took him to the police station where he admitted to striking the woman, police said.