MOUNT CARMEL — The bail for one of the men involved in covering up the homicide of Sean Maschal in 2017 was set at $500,000 on Thursday.
David Matthew Brown, 35, of Ashland, was arraigned on Thursday via videoconference in front of Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole. Brown is facing thirteen felonies: criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft, criminal conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy to possess a firearm while being a convicted felon, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon, aiding consummation of a crime, four counts of hindering apprehension; and two misdemeanors: tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Brown, currently a state inmate at SCI-Chester on unrelated charges, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before Cole at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Brown helped Brian Heffner conceal evidence of the homicide, knowing he was making those items unavailable to officers performing the investigation. He harbored Heffner in his home in Ashland, provided transportation to Heffner before, during and after the homicide, concealed evidence and provided false information, police said.
And, police said, they didn't call or attempt to call 911 or render aid for Maschal. Instead, they dumped the body in a wooded area near Locust Gap, robbed him and then sold the murder weapon for drugs in Lebanon, police said.
Brown and another witness Robert Villari, 32, of Coal Township, told police that Brian Heffner, 38, of Coal Township, fired the gun that killed Sean Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, in Mount Carmel Township on Sept. 12, 2017, according to a criminal complaint. Maschal was found the next day, off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap. Mount Carmel Township Police arrested Heffner on April 12, 2018, and charged him with 14 counts, including homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER