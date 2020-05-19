SUNBURY — One of the men police say was involved in Milton shooting in November had his bail set on Monday in Northumberland County Court.
Deionte Sherrell, 24, of Erie, was being held without bail but Judge Paige Rosini set his bail at $250,000 straight cash bail. He is now scheduled for a hearing with co-defendants Ricky Pearson, 22, of Sunbury, and Antonio Carpenter, 25, of Highspire, at 9:15 a.m. July 24 in front of Rosini.
Defense attorney Michael O'Donnell said the charges are serious, but Sherrell is not accused of being the shooter or the driver in the incident on Nov. 10 in Milton. O'Donnell said he couldn't say whether Sherrell would make bail.
"I want to get home and relax with my kids before I go to jail for something I didn't do," said Sherrell via video during the bail hearing.
The 24-year-old victim was shot four times with a .40 caliber handgun as he watched his friend fight off Sherrell and Carpenter in the first block of Elm Street on the afternoon of Nov. 10, according to arrest papers. He suffered two gunshot wounds to a leg and two to his lower torso. The dispute was over a stolen winter hat followed by a fistfight, which led to the shooting. Pearson was identified as the shooter, according to police.
Police have not identified the victim.
Sherrell is charged with six counts: Accomplice to attempted criminal homicide, two conspiracy charges for aggravated assault, riot, accomplice to recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.