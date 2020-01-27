DANVILLE — Mahoning Township officials expect to advertise for bids next month to reconstruct Bald Top Road, a big step in the process to reopen the road for residents of that area.
Engineer Josh Krebs, of the Kleinfelder engineering firm, which bought the firm for whom Krebs was working, told the supervisors at their meeting on Monday that soil nailing is the best option for supporting the earth beneath the collapsing road.
"Through our analysis, soil nailing seems to be most effective," Krebs said.
The supervisors voted to have Krebs prepare bid documents and submit them to township engineer Drew Barton no later than Feb. 10. The supervisors hope to vote to advertise for bids at their Feb. 10 meeting.
Barton, of LIVIC, said last month that Krebs determined from boring test results and readings from inclinometers, which show ground movement, that soil nailing would be a better alternative to stabilize the ground beneath the hilly section than matting. With matting, several layers of cloth-like material are used to keep the road stable. The supervisors previously thought soil nailing — in which a machine bores into the hillside to install pipes that are filled with cement — would be much more expensive at about $250,000.
Krebs said the work also would include a steel mesh fence draped over the side of the hill that faces Route 11. The mesh, which resembles a chain-link fence, will remain visible until vegetation grows over it.
Krebs did not have any cost estimates on Monday for the road reconstruction.
Once the township advertises for contractors, companies might not be available if they are busy. Supervisors said last month that if contractors are not available right away, the work could take until June. Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said the paving might not be finished by then and might take until the end of summer.
The section of Bald Top Road leading to Route 11 has been closed since May because parts are collapsing. That has forced residents to take a three-mile detour to and from their homes.
On a related note, Bald Top Mountain resident Bonnie Martin told supervisors that Klein Road on the detour route is cracking from the heavy trucks hauling fill up to Bald Top.
VonBlohn said the township can't stop the trucks because they are permitted to haul the fill. Street department Superintendent Lloyd Craig asked Solicitor Jonathan DeWald if the township could require the trucking companies to file a bond to cover damages. DeWald said yes, but the township would have to do an engineering study first.
The supervisors asked DeWald to start that process.
Frosty Valley cabins OK'd
The supervisors also approved the land development plan for DANCO Holdings, the company formed by Frosty Valley Resort owner Liberty Group, to construct 20 cabins or cottages of about 400 square feet each and a 10,200-square-foot community building. The occupancy of the cabins is limited to overnight stays for those taking part or attending events at the resort, such as golf tournaments, weddings or other events and will not be available to the general public. The resort needed conditional use approval from the township, which was previously granted, since 600 square feet is the required minimum size for single-family dwellings in the township.
The Montour County Planning Commission also has reviewed the plans.
Neighbor Katie Friscia, at the supervisors meeting with her husband, Mike, again questioned the approval of the cabins, as she had at a township zoning hearing board hearing.
Friscia, who used to work as an attorney, was concerned about noise and about the resort becoming something else. Township Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn said if the resort doesn't follow the ordinance, the township would stop that. But he did say the ordinance allows for the resort to become a campground.
She said she measured 230 feet from her home to where the cabins will be built.
Supervisor T.S. Scott, in a detailed explanation, told Friscia how important Frosty Valley is to the township economically and has a bigger economic impact than more townhouses would, if townhouses were built there instead.
"To date, there has not been a single complaint with Frosty Valley Resort," Scott said.
He told Friscia to call the township police if there is too much noise and they could tell the resort to lessen the noise.
But, Friscia said, "I feel I'm the lone homeowner and everybody wants this big company here and won't listen to my concern," she said.
In other business, the supervisors asked Barton to seek a $350,000 grant to pay for a stormwater runoff reduction plan that would reduce runoff from the Whisper Hills development on Kaseville Road by 60 percent. Barton said the work to enlarge and improve runoff basins in the development's lots would reduce the water that floods Bloom Road after heavy rains.