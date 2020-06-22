DANVILLE — Mahoning Township officials hope to open bids on Aug. 10 for the surface restoration work on Bald Top Road, as the first contractor wraps up soil nailing work to stabilize the hillside beneath the steep road.
Township engineer Drew Barton told the supervisors on Monday that Merco Inc. installed 71 soil nails last week. The final nails will go in by Aug. 15, he said.
"In one borehole, they hit a cavity in the rock," Barton said.
He said workers tried filling it with grout, but that didn't fill it.
"They probably hit a mine shaft," Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said.
Barton said the crew will get back to the cavity to fill it in.
Work to repair the section of Bald Top Road just off Route 11 started last month. The section of Bald Top Road has been closed since May of 2019 due to the unstable surface. With soil nailing, a machine bores into the hillside to install pipes that are filled with cement to stabilize the hilly section of the road.
Lynn said last month he would like to see the entire project done by September.
Dumpster Day is a go
Supervisor John Whelan provided details of the township's Dumpster Day, which is scheduled for July 25 from 8 to 11 a.m. It was moved from April due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
Whelan noted it also is in a new location. It will be held in the parking lot adjacent to the soccer fields near Danville's water treatment plant, along East Market Street instead of in the municipal building parking lot. No electronics, tires, or items with refrigerants will be accepted.
Dumpster Day is for Mahoning Township residents only and only one vehicle per household is allowed. No trailers will be allowed.
Whelan said he would prefer residents to wear masks and, if they are physically able, help to unload their vehicles.