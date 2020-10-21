DANVILLE — The reconstruction of Bald Top Road is nearly complete, and Mahoning Township officials anticipate its reopening before Election Day, Nov. 3, said Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Lynn on Wednesday afternoon.
It was a year ago in June that township engineers recommended the road be closed and fixed.
Lynn was at the roadwork site on Wednesday morning, he said, to check the progress.
"As of 10:30, the work crew was finishing up laying up the wall at the bottom of the hill — it had to be backfilled," Lynn explained.
Backfilling is an important part of the construction process.
Backfilling happens after excavation when the soil is compacted back into the trench or a foundation. It helps protect roadways, and other structures by using a mixture of soil, rocks and stones.
Borough engineer Drew Barton has explained to supervisors and public at recent board meetings "what still had to be done to finish work on the road." And that included back-filling and working on the wall.
Workers this week have also had to "tilt one of the drains that they put in," Lynn reported. "They wanted to get a little bit more tilt out of it."
The last thing they have to do is put the guard rails in, Lynn said.
In the beginning, the biggest challenge in the project, Lynn said, was "matting the road and figuring out what they were going to do with it."
An access mat is a portable platform used to support equipment used in construction. There is a category of access matting that is generally used to provide temporary roads.
The construction team used rebars to hold the road in place.
At one time, Bald Top Road was just a logging trail — "you have to remember that," Lynn said. "As time went on, I'm talking about the 1800s, they chipped away the bank. No one ever put a good bed under the road. Over time the bed shifted towards the center of the road. Cracks in the road were filled by amacite, which is like putting a Band-Aid on.
"As supervisors, we couldn't let people use the road," he said. "The guard rail wasn't guarding anything anymore. I'm sure the residents will be thrilled to safely use that road, finally, when it opens," Lynn said.