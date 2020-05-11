DANVILLE — Work on Bald Top Road likely will start after Memorial Day, Mahoning Township's engineer Drew Barton told the supervisors on Monday.
The supervisors, at the meeting, also approved a land development plan for a new Geisinger employee parking garage on the former site of the shuttered nursing school.
Barton said he received the paperwork from the contractor the supervisors approved last month to do the first phase of the Bald Top Road project and the contracts are ready for the supervisors' signatures. He said he informed the contractor, Merco Inc., Lebanon, New Jersey, it also must follow state orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including designating a pandemic safety officer to ensure workers are in compliance with the pandemic plan, which the contractor must prepare and submit to the township for approval. Non-compliance will be reported to the pandemic safety officer and must be addressed. Further non-compliance will result in the potential suspension of work.
Barton said he also would inspect the worksite.
With the pre-construction conference still ahead, and the unlikelihood of traffic barriers going up before the Memorial Day weekend, Barton said construction probably wouldn't start until after the holiday. He originally thought it would start later this month, based on when all the paperwork was finalized.
In connection with the project, the supervisors approved paying contractor Robert C. Young $89,075 for rental and installation of traffic barriers on part of Route 11 for the Bald Top project.
Merco submitted the lowest of four bids — $519,210 — to do soil nailing work to stabilize the hillside that supports the section of the collapsing road.
The section of Bald Top Road has been closed for a year due to the unstable surface. With soil nailing, a machine will bore into the hillside to install pipes that are filled with cement to stabilize the hilly section of the road.
Geisinger parking
The supervisors gave their OK for the 201-vehicle, two-tier parking structure on the east side of the Geisinger campus, pending approval of a lighting plan to show how far the lighting will encroach and a permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection for stormwater.
Drivers will be able to enter at the bottom tier from the parking lot off of Center Street and at the top by the former carpentry shop.
Construction is scheduled to start in July, Barton said.