LEWISBURG — The ballot replacement chosen to represent the Republican Party in the fall election for a seat on the East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors doesn’t see his late addition as a disadvantage.
His opponent, meanwhile, doesn’t see the choice as a surprise.
Jim Murphy replaces state House hopeful and fellow Republican, David Rowe, in the local election in Union County. Murphy faces Democrat Jim Knight on Election Day, Nov. 5. The winner joins the three-member township board for a full six-year term.
A six-person contingent of Republican committee members from East Buffalo Township, including Rowe, chose Murphy to appear on the general election ballot in the township race. Carolyn Conner, chair of the committee, said no other nominees expressed interest.
Rowe pulled his name from the local ballot after accepting a GOP nomination to run against Democrat Jennifer Rager-Kay in Tuesday’s special election for the 85th Legislative District. Rowe pulled himself from the township board, too, which chose Murphy on June 24 as his replacement for a term ending Jan. 2.
“I know (Jim Knight’s) got a strong foot on the ground. He’s a viable candidate. I got my name on the ballot now,” Murphy said.
“It would have been easier knowing who it was. I kind of assumed it would have been someone in the same mold as Rowe. That was my mindset in terms of who I would be running against,” Knight said.
While election campaigns naturally contrast the differences between candidates in any one race, Murphy and Knight share two big similarities: both candidates said cutting taxes and resolving the ongoing police funding dispute with Lewisburg are priorities.
As a whole, Union County’s electorate is largely Republican. There’s a nearly 2-to-1 margin of registered Republicans to Democrats. However, voter demographics in East Buffalo Township show the Republican’s tally bests Democrats by just 87 voters.
According to the county’s Office of Voter Registration and Elections, there are 2,117 registered Republicans, 2,030 Democrats and 874 independent voters.
A close race could come down to which candidate best wins over third-party voters and non-party affiliates while maintaining their base.
Cut taxes, keep regional police
Murphy is a Weis Markets executive and member of both the township and county planning commissions.
His push for public office begins mid-September, Murphy said. Yard signs will pop up and he’ll begin voter outreach. He said he’d never sought election before and despite joining the ballot nearly three months after the primary election, Murphy said he doesn’t believe it puts him in a worse position to succeed.
If elected, Murphy said he’d work to maintain or reduce the township’s property tax rate and also seek an out-of-court resolution with neighboring Lewisburg concerning the ongoing dispute over funding and municipal oversight of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department. A lawsuit concerning the dispute is pending in Union County Court.
“I’d like to try to cut our taxes,” Murphy said before referring to contingency funds set aside in the annual budget. “I see there are some things we can do to possibly cut taxes.”
The elimination of the regional police cooperative isn’t something he’d consider, Murphy said. Rather, he said he’d like to help recruit at least one additional municipality join the two-member cooperative.
“I don’t think we should get rid of what we have. We should keep what’s in existence,” Murphy said of the regional police department. “I don’t want to see it dissolved.”
Land use, reducing taxes
Knight and Murphy are familiar with one another. They serve together on East Buffalo Township’s Planning Commission, of which Knight’s been a member for 12 years.
“I know a good bit about local government, especially about land usage planning. It may not be the most exciting topic but it’s an important one for local government,” Knight said.
Experience is one trait along with character and commitment that Knight touts on his campaign materials.
Professionally, he has a 39-year career in engineering, facilities and project management. He’s worked the past 23 years at Bucknell University, where he is the director for energy and utilities. He’s lived in the township each of those 23 years.
A short-term priority, if elected, would be resolving the police funding dispute with Lewisburg, Knight said. A court ruling could go a long way in forcing resolution but Knight said a settlement outside the legal system should be sought.
Longterm, Knight said he would look to ensure existing zoning regulations are being followed, particularly those properties zoned for agricultural purposes. Land use must match agricultural intent, he said.
Improving bicycle and pedestrian safety is another issue Knight would explore, if elected, he said.
And then there is the budget.
According to Knight, the township maintains a “significant surplus” and has a reserve fund of about $1.75 million, or 40 percent of this year’s operating budget.
“Either money is not being spent where it should be or taxes should be reduced — maybe both. I'd be in favor of looking at a real estate tax cut for East Buffalo Township residents,” Knight said.