The pandemic didn’t mute music programs at Lewisburg Area School District but virus restrictions certainly changed how songs are taught and performed.
Online orchestra lessons via Zoom, specialized masks for band students, uncomfortable amounts of space between choral singers — few of the changes are welcome but students seem grateful to remain active in the programs.
“As a player, it doesn’t ever sound as good. We’re spaced out so we don’t have the right acoustics,” said Lewisburg High sophomore Kiera Breeding, 16, who plays clarinet, bass and sings in the choir. “It’s character-building.”
Ryan Gilmore, a 16-year-old junior at Lewisburg, plays viola, trumpet and sings. Masking doesn’t really impact him for orchestra, he said, but it does make blowing into a horn tougher. He said the protective measure is reasonable.
“It’s a privilege to still be able to make music with the precautions,” Gilmore said.
Members of the high school’s band, orchestra and choral recorded performances this week to be shared with family.
Andrew Jones, orchestra director, said it’s the first time his group performed together since recording a Halloween show in October.
“The video is more of a morale booster,” Jones said, expressing that goes as much for students as it does for their parents or guardians.
The high school allows enough space for the 40 orchestra members to spread out 6 feet from one another. There’s not enough space at the middle school for his 54 students to do the same. They rehearse separately by grade-level.
When the school district goes remote, Zoom is used for lessons.
“It’s really hard to do those. You can’t have everybody playing on Zoom at one time because of the delay,” Jones explained.
So, the group leader is un-muted and everyone else played along on mute. They follow click tracks, too, through headphones.
Daniel Schwanger, director of the high school band, moved practice outdoors whenever possible, doing so into November as weather allowed.
“Even when marching band season was over we went outside for extra rehearsals because I knew the kids felt more comfortable out there,” he said.
The band now rehearses in the auditorium — not on stage but in the seats. It allows them to spread out more. They’re using protective bell covers for instruments to restrict the spread of aerosols. Like the orchestra, they’re spaced 6 feet apart.
“They’re under strict instructions not to talk without their masks on. They’re permitted to remove their masks only when playing,” Schwanger said, adding that they’ve since acquired specialized masks that allow students to play brass and woodwinds without removing the face coverings.
They use, Zoom, too, for lessons when necessary. Extracurricular music ensembles like jazz and chamber orchestra are on hold, for now. Without concerts and performances to prepare for, maintaining motivation can be a challenge.
“I’ve had to rethink priorities in band instruction and I’ve had to try to convince them they’re allowed to reprioritize as well. There could be more focus on education and growth versus playing for a concert,” Schwanger said, adding results have been “mixed.”
But Schwanger said he was proud of how many students auditioned virtually for district band, with 14 qualifiers. And Jones, who also has 70 music students at Linntown Elementary, said he was happy to see so many students stick with music through the pandemic so far.
“With COVID happening partway through” the 2019-20 school year, “I was really worried about my numbers. I’m extremely pleased by the fact that so many students are still participating,” Jones said.
Breeding, the sophomore who likened the experience to “character-building,” said the arts will continue.
“The arts will never stop. They’re tenacious. They’ll never back down,” Breeding said.
Class Acts is a weekly feature highlighting students, teachers, programs and projects at Valley school districts. Email suggestions for future stories to news@dailyitem.com.