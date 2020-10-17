SUNBURY — The Sunbury City Band will livestream a concert today on its Facebook page.
Band director Tom Gegenheimer said the band, consisting of 60 members will be performing live on Facebook for the first time at 3 p.m. The band has been around for 125 years.
"This is actually our first fall concert and we wanted to keep the band going as long as we could outside," he said.
The concert will be held at a private home in Northumberland because of COVID-19, he said.
Councilman Jim Eister said he is happy to see the band continuing on.
"It's great to see that COVID-19 didn't stop them and they are going to play on," he said. "I think it is great they are going to be doing it live on Facebook and give people the chance to see how great they are."
Gegenheimer said he is excited about the concert.
"We are all excited about this," he said. "We hope everyone logs on and enjoys the concert."
The show will last about an hour, he said.