SUNBURY — The voice behind the hit motion picture "Bohemian Rhapsody" will appear at Spyglass Ridge Winery when "The Black Jacket Symphony" hits the stage on July 25.
The Black Jacket Symphony is set to perform Queen’s “A Night at the Opera” featuring Marc Martel, the voice behind the worldwide hit movie “Bohemian Rhapsody."
The show will begin with the multi-platinum-selling album performed note-for-note, sound-for-sound, followed by a full set of Queen’s greatest hits, according to Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb.
"Martel, who joins the band as vocalist for the performance, is a world-renowned singer known for his uncanny vocal likeness to Freddie Mercury," Webb said.
Martel was discovered on YouTube by Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor.
Martel’s vocals were used it the hit movie in 2017.
Tickets are $40 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
For more than a decade the Black Jacket Symphony has performed over 40 classic rock albums. The group of hand-picked musicians changes based upon the album being performed. The performances also include a visual experience, Webb said.
Councilman Jim Eister said each winter he begins to get calls asking who the next big band is that is coming to Sunbury.
"I have to say that we are so happy these big names continue to come to our city," Eister said. "It's one of those things where now we have just become a summer destination. People don't realize the amount of traffic that comes in and out of the city on days of concerts. It's truly beneficial to all of us."