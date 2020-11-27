First Commonwealth Bank agreed to sell its bank in downtown Lewisburg to a Central Pennsylvania developer.
Jon Jahanshahi, owner of SJ Holdings, said the sale's closing is targeted for January. He’s currently seeking tenants.
Jonathan Longwill, a spokesman for First Commonwealth Bank, said the branch at 239 Market St. will consolidate its operations with the branch near Weis Markets along Route 15 north of Lewisburg. The downtown bank will cease operations on Dec. 11.
SJ Holdings is based in State College and has offices in Williamsport and Washington, D.C., according to Jahanshahi. The bank would be the firm’s first property in Lewisburg, he said.
“When it became available we were excited. We always loved Lewisburg and the downtown,” Jahanshahi said.
Built in 1915, the building measures at 8,900 square feet, Jahanshahi said. Lewisburg Downtown Partnership occupies a portion of the building and holds a lease through February 2022, according to Executive Director Ellen Ruby.
“It would be ideal for another bank. It’s the only bank that has a drive-thru in the downtown,” Jahanshahi said. He said retail or an upscale restaurant are other potential uses he envisions.
First Commonwealth Bank’s two Lewisburg branches are among 15 acquired in 2019 from Santander Bank, according to Longwill.
Corporate communications from First Commonwealth Bank say the banking firm is emphasizing digital banking options as more customers use online tools to manage their money.
Inquiries about leasing space at the bank building can be made directly to Jahanshahi at 570-279-0111.