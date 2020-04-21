SUNBURY — Sunbury Revitalization Inc.’s ninth annual Hometown Heroes Banner program will not be canceled this year as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
SRI displays the banners along Market Street in Sunbury over the summer. The banner sponsorship is for both active duty and veteran soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines with ties to Northumberland County, as well as first-responders who serve or have served in Northumberland County.
"It's important we make sure we always honor our past military heroes and our first responders who have paved the way to where we are now," said SRI Executive Director Derrick Backer. "Even more so in times likes these, we want to make sure they are always celebrated and recognized for giving the ultimate sacrifice."
More than 50 banners have been reserved so far. The original deadline to submit names was on April 1, but was moved to April 24 to accommodate people's current situation with the novel coronavirus outbreak. The banners will be hung May 15; normally there is a ceremony, said Backer.
"With everything going on, we're not quite sure when, how or if that will happen," said Backer of the ceremony. "The biggest thing is we want to make sure they are up and displayed. We're playing a lot of things by ear right now."
Bill Purdy, of Purdy Insurance, has sponsored a banner for his deceased father since the inception of the program. Sgt. Truman Purdy, who served in the U.S. Army Infantry in World War II from 1943 to 1945, passed away at age 70 in 1991.
"This program is a way for our family and the community to honor those who served or who are actively serving in Armed Forces," said Purdy. "I feel it is a way to honor and protect the history and the future of the United States. The banners are a nice reminder to visitors driving through town that we will never forget and we are proud of our community heroes."
Each banner will honor a specific county veteran or first-responder with a photograph, branch, era and service and hometown. The cost to sponsor a new banner is $200, and returning banners are $100.
The banners will be displayed along Market Street. Veterans will be displayed around Cameron Park and first responders starting near Front Street.
To sponsor a banner, contact SRI at director@sunburyrevitalization.org or hello@sunburyrevitalization.org.