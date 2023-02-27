High school students in Union and Snyder counties are invited to participate in an art and essay contest held by the Union-Snyder County Bar Association to celebrate Law Day in May.
Winners will be recognized by the organization during an event in the Union County Courthouse in Lewisburg on May 3, with President Judge Lori R. Hackenberg presiding.
Cash prizes ranging from $100 to $300 will be awarded.
This year's art and essay theme is focused on “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility and Collaboration.”
The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m., April 3. More information and submission cover sheets, which are required to facilitate blind judging, are available on the bar association’s Facebook page.
The Union-Snyder County Bar Association is a voluntary professional organization of attorneys who live or practice in Pennsylvania's 17th Judicial District which includes Union and Snyder counties.