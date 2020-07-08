WATSONTOWN — Borough police charged the owner of the Mansion House Bar & Grill with simple assault and harassment after he allegedly assaulted a male employee, who was working at the time.
Police said that on Thursday, at 9:18 p.m., they received a report of an assault at the bar at 201 Main St. According to police, Mansion House owner John T. Wuerdeman, 56, of Lewisburg, struck the employee with closed fists several times in the head, chest and arms, causing injury.
Wuerdeman was charged with one count each of simple assault, which is a second degree misdemeanor, and harassment, a summary charge. The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton.
— JOE SYLVESTER