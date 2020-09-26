SUNBURY — Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta continues his state tour in support of President Donald Trump and on Saturday the former congressman made a surprise appearance in Sunbury.
Barletta, 64, of Hazleton, stopped at Cameron Park for a Northumberland County Republican Party rally for President Donald Trump, he said.
Barletta served as a U.S. congressman from 2011 until 2019 when he decided to not seek reelection but instead challenge U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in 2018.
Casey defeated Barletta, who was heavily backed by Trump.
Barletta was named to the Trump campaign but as of late had been teasing the idea of a possible governor bid.
"I haven't ruled anything out," Barletta said to Trump supporters Saturday at Cameron Park. "Right now let's focus on getting President Trump reelected."
Northumberland County Republican Party Chairperson Deb Betz said she was thrilled to see the more than 100 people in attendance and happy to see Barletta return to Sunbury.
"He (Barletta) is one of us," she said. "I am so happy to see him with us all today and thrilled to see such enthusiasm from the Republican Party."
Northumberland County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon, along with state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, Northumberland County Sheriff Bob Wolfe and Northumberland County Register and Recorder Tina Mertz stood in the rain at the edge of the park holding and passing our Trump signs and bumper stickers to passing motorists.
"What a great turnout today," Schiccatano said. "It is also so nice to see Rep. Barletta come back to Sunbury to see everyone."
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz also was in attendance and made his way around speaking with individuals.
"This shows the unity we have," Wolfe said. "It is great to see everyone coming together for a common goal. I am happy to be here today and happy to see such a great group of people all united."
Barletta would not disclose whether or not he intended to run for governor, even though Betz continued to ask.
"He (Barletta) would be an excellent choice," Betz said. "He knows the state and he knows what needs to be done."
Barletta said he was humbled by the support but is concentrating on the presidential race at the moment.
"We need to get President Trump reelected," he said. "After that then we will see what happens."
Barletta said he wanted to stop in Sunbury on his way to a Trump rally that was held in Harrisburg on Saturday night.