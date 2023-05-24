SUNBURY — Children from all over will now be able to enjoy the Bastian Kiwanis Playground once again after a grand reopening took place Tuesday night.
Leading the charge to get the playground back up and running after being closed for renovations was Cory Fasold, who took control of the evening and spoke to the gathering. He informed them of all the donations and help from community members, the Sunbury Kiwanis Club, and the Hill Neighborhood.
“This is just awesome to see so many people come out and gather with us to reopen this important playground,” Fasold said.
“This has been open for more than 70 years and we want it to stay open for another 70,” he said.
One of the biggest donors was Tom Mertz, owner of Sunbury Motor Co., in Sunbury.
Mertz was introduced by Fasold and said Mertz is all about helping the community.
“Sunbury means a lot to me, and we always want to help when we are needed,” Mertz said.
The playground received a few new pieces of equipment and new grass so that children will be able to return to the park after it was closed for the past few years.
“We are all excited and we are happy we have such a great group of people who helped make this possible,” Fasold said.
The Hill Neighborhood and the Kiwanis Club gave out free hot dogs and drinks while a DJ played music and children played in the park.
“I will tell you that every parent is going to be thanking Cory Fasold and everyone involved in making this happen because after their children play here they will be tired out,” Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious joked.
“This is truly amazing and on behalf of the city we once again thank everyone for keeping this playground open, so our residents have a place to go,” he said.
Representatives from Northumberland National Bank were also on hand to present a check for $10,000 to the playground.
Officials said the total project cost was more than $60,000.
Fasold also thanked members of the Hill Neighborhood for opening and closing the playground on a daily basis.