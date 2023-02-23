BEAVER SPRINGS — A Snyder County resident seated in his living room chair narrowly missed being struck by a vehicle that crashed into his West Beaver Township home last month.
Robert Smith was seated in a living room chair inside his 22276 Route 522 home when a 2014 Buick Regal being driven by Kobe D. Strawser crashed into the house on Jan. 19, missing Smith by inches, state police Trooper Craig Magnuson said in court documents.
Smith suffered a small scratch, Magnuson said.
Strawser was driving southbound on Route 522 when he traveled off the road, slid through about 100 yards of grass, struck a car port and a parked Ford Mustang and crashed into Smith's living room, court records said.
Police said Strawser estimated he was driving about 100 miles per hour and lost control on the slippery road.
Strawser said he has a medical marijuana card and had smoked marijuana a few hours earlier. Tests showed he had marijuana in his system, court records said.
He was arraigned before District Judge Bo Trawitz on charges of recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless and careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28.