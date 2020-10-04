By Rick Dandes
DANVILLE — More than 20 people brought their pets to St. Joseph’s Parish Sunday afternoon to be blessed on St. Francis’ feast day, because of his love for animals, as expressed in his Canticle of Creatures, said the Rev. Timothy Marcoe.
“Oct. 4 is feast day of St. Francis of Assisi,” Marcoe said, “and in the Catholic calendar we have days set aside to remember those saints and ask for their prayers. St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals. In a special way it has become accustomary to have the blessing of pets on his feast day — although he is known for more than just animals.
“What we are doing here today is sort of the popular celebration of that, so to speak,” he added.
The blessings took place in the spacious St. Joseph’s school parking lot where people, all wearing masks, could practice social distancing.
Keeping away from each other also helped with the pets, almost all dogs, separated, but that didn’t prevent the barking and howling. Many of the pets were so excited they were kept in the cars in which they arrived. Other area residents walked to the church from around town.
Before the blessings began Marcoe conducted a short service.
The most unusual pet blessed were two mice, named Charles and Pop, owned by Lucy and Anabella Mucciolo. Also there was their mother Lisa Mucciolo who laughed when asked how old the mice were. “I don’t know,” she said, looking at the girls.
Marcoe spent a few moments talking with the girls before putting holy water on the pets.
Down the row of people was Linda Pegg, of Danville, with three dogs: 13 yr. old Shea, a yellow lab, 5 yr. old terrior, Miss Penelope, and the very vocal 2 yr. old black pomeranian, Ebony.
“I’m a lifetime Danville resident,” she said, “and I go to this church. This is such a wonderful day for me. Ebony, of course, is very excited. We missed last year, but here we are this year,” she smiled. Asked if she has other pets at home, she said, “Oh, pond fish. And I feel birds.”
Also in line was Judy Bellinio, of Danville, there with her yorkie, Rosie, 10 months old.
A last minute arrival, Joanne Martyn, also of Danville, said she was not a parishoner at St. Joseph, but always looked forward to this day to bless her toy poodle, Dave. “This is such a joyous day for me and of course, I came here to have my Davy blessed.”