SUNBURY — A former Atlas man jailed in New York on attempted murder charges had a bench warrant lifted in Northumberland County on Wednesday.
Angel Colon, 40, who is facing aggravated assault charges in Northumberland County Court, appeared via videoconference in front of Judge Hugh Jones. A warrant was issued for Colon on Aug. 2, 2013, after he failed to appear for a pre-trial conference in front of former Judge Robert Sacavage.
Colon was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault on Jan. 23, 2012 when he allegedly assaulted Albert Lotis Jr. in front of Puff’s Tobacco Store in Mount Carmel. He was originally released on Sept. 20, 2012, in Northumberland County, on $1 nominal bail due a Rule 600 violation.
Rule 600 is the Pennsylvania Criminal Code statute governing speedy trials. The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Pennsylvania Constitution guarantee individuals charged with a crime the right to a speedy and fair trial.
According to Rule 600, the commonwealth must bring a criminal defendant to trial within 365 days of when charges are filed. If the commonwealth does not do that and fails to exercise “due diligence,” the charges against the defendant can be dismissed with prejudice against the commonwealth. If a criminal defendant is held in pretrial incarceration for a period exceeding 180 days, he is entitled to immediate release on nominal bail of $1.
Colon was re-arrested Feb. 27, 2013, in New York on attempted murder charges for stabbing another individual in New York. He is currently serving 10 years in Gowanda Correctional Facility in Erie County, New York.
Colon is scheduled for a status conference in front of Jones at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 26.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER