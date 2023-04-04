LEWISBURG — As a case worker with the Department of Human Resources, Nicole Bingaman is well aware of how just how many families there are in need throughout central Pennsylvania. That’s why she does her best to help “raise compassionate awareness” within the local community as well as support organizations that help meet those needs — organizations like DIG Furniture Bank.
On Sunday, Bingaman led a yoga fundraiser called “Bends for Bowls,” in which participants brought bowls, spoons and cereal to donate to DIG Furniture Bank. The event was held at Happy & Healthy Wellness Studio in Lewisburg.
According to its website, DIG was founded in early 2020 and operates similar to a food bank, but instead of food, provides furniture and household goods. Its mission is “to promote stability and restore dignity in our community by redirecting gently used furniture to families in need.”
When choosing which organizations she wants to support with events like the yoga fundraiser, Bingaman said she tries to “choose carefully.” There are many worthwhile organizations, she noted, but in this case, she sees DIG working actively to meet the needs of the community and she wanted to spread awareness to those who had maybe not heard of them before.
“I’ve worked one on one with DIG through my job and their impact is significant and their work is not something they take lightly,” said Bingaman.
All households seeking furniture and household assistance must be referred by an approved referral agency. The list of referral agencies can be found on the DIG website, digfb.org.
Prior to beginning Sunday’s class, Bingaman took a few minutes to explain DIG’s mission and encouraged everyone to think of them the next time they clean out their homes.
“Giving is just so important,” she said. “We tend to hold onto things because we are afraid of not having enough, but there is enough for everybody.”
Reflecting on that statement, Bingaman noted “it’s a beautiful thing … when we give, it makes space for more … it creates space for something big to come in.”
Becca Haupt Aldredge, owner, said Bingaman has spearheaded many of the community classes held at the studio, including collecting new and gently used yoga mats for a school in need of nap mats for kids and a donation-based class to the Love Your Brain Foundation, which supports survivors of traumatic brain injury, caregivers and their families.
“(Nicole) has a huge heart and that’s reflected in her classes,” said Haupt Aldredge. “This was the first time we’ve done anything with DIG, but would love to do more.
Happy & Healthy Wellness Studio opened in July 2022. It has more than a dozen talented teachers and offers 10 yoga classes a week plus pop up classes and workshops. Donation-based classes and pay-what-you-wish classes help make yoga accessible for the community by reducing cost as a barrier to participate.
“We want the studio to feel like home and for many of our students, it does,” said Haupt Aldredge. “We want it to be a place where our community can come and slow down and put our health and happiness first in a world that asks us to go, go, go.”
Haupt Aldredge said she is always looking for teachers to join the team and is also hiring for a karma yogi intern. Anyone interested in joining the Happy Healthy team can send an email to happyhealthywellnessstudio@gmail.com.
For more information on donating to or volunteering with DIG Furniture Bank, visit their website at www.digfb.org.