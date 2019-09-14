NORTHUMBERLAND — Rock 'n' roll music will blare through the Front Street Station on Sept. 21 when three bands get together in support of Valley wrestling legend who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease.
Joel Newman, 55, of Selinsgrove, was diagnosed with the disease in 2012 and Sunbury resident and fellow wrestler, John Supsic said he wanted to do something for his fellow wrestling brother.
"He is a brother to me, and the wrestling community in our Valley is very close," Supsic said. "I know if something were to happen to me I would want my wrestling brothers there."
Supsic is a 1985 Shikellamy graduate and was a runner-up state champion in 1985. Supsic is also the former head coach of the Shikellamy Braves wrestling program.
Newman is a 1982 Selinsgrove Area High School graduate who qualified for the 1981 Pennsylvania freestyle and Greco-Roman All-Star Wrestling team, was third in the 1982 PIAA Class AAA Wrestling Championships and won the 1984 freestyle Greco Roman Eastern National Wrestling Championships at Lehigh University.
"I wanted to do this to get all the old wrestlers out there to come out and support our friend," Supsic said.
The event will feature bands, Invictum, Kinsey and Gentlemen East. Tickets for the events are $20 and all proceeds will go to Newman, Supsic said. The event starts at 7 p.m.
Newman said he was thankful for the event.
"It's pretty amazing," he said. "When you go to high school you are rivals but I've known John Supsic my whole life, and he is a brother. I might not have good health but I am blessed with good friends. It will be tough to be there but I am planning on going to see everyone."