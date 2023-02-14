SUNBURY — A fundraiser will be held on Saturday at the Eagles in Sunbury in order to help raise funds for a city woman who is battling stage 4 Sigmoid Colon Adenocarcinoma that has metastasized to her liver.
Jennifer Ladd, 45, was diagnosed in September 2021 with stage 2 colon cancer, according to relatives.
After surgery to remove the tumor followed by multiple rounds of chemotherapy, the family was hopeful for remission and a full recovery.
Family members said the cancer spread and she currently has 2 large, metastatic tumors on her liver.
As the cancer is now stage 4 and Ladd will be given three different types of chemotherapy in hopes of shrinking the tumors, family members said.
She will need to travel to Pittsburgh UPMC for surgery for a liver resection, before several more rounds of chemotherapy, according to family members.
The fundraiser is being organized by several family members including Ladd's niece, Hayley Ladd, of Sunbury.
Hayley Ladd said all monies raised will go to cover expenses for Jen for out-of-pocket medical expenses not covered by her insurance.
"We have been overwhelmed by the amount of support we got from the community," she said. "For anyone who comes out we appreciate it and we appreciate everyone who has donated and pre bought tickets. It means a lot to all of us."
The money will be used for co-pays, medications, medical supplies along with travel costs for her hospital stay in Pittsburgh. Any additional money will be used to cover household bills for Jennifer Ladd and her two children to help alleviate the stress and financial burden from being off work and having a limited income.
The group has been able to secure donations from across the Valley and even the Buffalo Bills organization, which has ties to the family. The organization has donated items, including an autographed signed Buffalo Bills helmet by quarterback Josh Allen.
The Ladd family is friends of Sunbury native Tyler Pratt, who works as a scout for the Bills organization.
Pratt said although he will be traveling for the Bills on Saturday, he wished the family the best in raising funds.
"I am happy to be able to help out," Pratt said Wednesday from Buffalo. "We want to do anything we can for the family."
Pratt said Hayley Ladd's boyfriend is Shikellamy High School graduate Josh Krieger, who is Pratt's brother, and the two discussed how they could help. Pratt spoke with Allen and was able to secure the helmet to be auctioned off.
The event will be held from 10 a.m, until 9 p.m. inside the Sunbury Eagles Aerie #503, at 33 S. 3rd St., in Sunbury, with an auction being held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and entertainment from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Entry to the event will be a donation, according to organizers.