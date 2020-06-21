MIFFLINBURG — About a dozen experienced bicyclists fastened their helmets, pedaled out of Mifflinburg Community Park and were eager to take on a 47-mile ride Saturday as part of the local Rotary District 7360’s Pedals Out Polio fundraiser.
They were eager for everything but Jacks Mountain.
“Jacks Mountain is the worst ever,” said Sharon O’Malley, of Montoursville.
Spanning four counties, Jacks is found on the western ends of Snyder and Union counties on the southern edge of Bald Eagle State Forest.
Jeff Coup, District PolioPlus chairman, said it’s about a 2.5-mile ride up the mountain along Route 235. Online mapping shows riders climb about 1,000 feet over that span.
The first 300 yards is all about strength, Coup said, pedaling up the sharpest incline. The incline eases a bit, he said, with endurance carrying riders the rest of the way.
“We’ll stop at the top for everybody to regroup and be glad they made it,” Coup said.
Larry Ryan, of Danville, pedaled himself up Jacks Mountain in last year’s ride. This year, he brought a bike with an electronic motor to help on hills.
“Jacks part is the worst part going up. That’s why I got an electric bike. Going down is the best part,” Ryan said. “I did it last year. I don’t want to do it again.”
“Since you have 21 speeds on the bike you get to use all of them on this ride,” said Mike Hnatin, president, Williamsport Bicycle Club.
Polio is a disease spread person to person that in the most severe cases causes paralysis and death. Children age 5 and younger are most susceptible to contracting the disease, according to the World Health Organization.
Efforts to eradicate the disease through the development of vaccines caused the case count to plummet 99 percent between 1988 and 2017, down to just 22 reported cases that final year, the WHO reports.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 35,000 cases of polio occurred annually in the U.S. in the 1940s. Vaccine development wiped it out domestically by 1979, meaning no cases originated in the country since then.
Rotary International is a founding partner in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. The civic organization has made eradication its mission since 1979. Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan are the only three countries where polio is regularly found
“We really expect within the very near future that we’ll be able to say polio has been completely eradicated,” Coup said.
Rotary District 7360 Pedals Out Polio raised $4,794 at the start of Saturday’s event. Aside from the 47-mile ride for experienced road bikers. A 9-mile ride along the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail was also part of the event. About 20 bicyclists rode in both rides. Most of the funds were donated by “virtual riders” who don’t ride in the event.
To donate to Pedals Out Polio, send checks payable to The Rotary Foundation, PolioPlus on the memo line, to P.O. Box 36, Milton, PA 17847.