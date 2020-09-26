SUNBURY — Bids on the first phase of the Northumberland County Courthouse Reconstruction Project will go out soon in order to start the project by the spring.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano and county planning and economic development coordinator Justin Skavery said the bids will be for the exterior and facade of the 155-year-old courthouse. The total project will cost approximately $4 million if county officials address everything in a 101-page feasibility report completed by McKissick Associates Architects, of Harrisburg.
"It will be everything from the stairs to the towers," said Schiccatano said of the first phase. "Hopefully we'll start that by the spring and it will be done by the end of next year."
Skavery said the county was awarded a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) earlier this month toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which requires a $100,000 match from the county. The county will be searching for additional funding sources.
The original structure broke ground in 1865 and the first day of court was held Aug. 6, 1866. The county courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974.
The county last year was already awarded a $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county. Funding sources could come from money left over from the prison project loan and money from a $1.5 million sale of county land in Coal Township, Schiccatano said.
The second phase of the reconstruction project would be for the interior of the building. The report identifies dozens of problems, including cracked facade damaged by water, masonry and foundation problems, issues with the existing balconette stone components and stone pieces, a handicapped ramp with damaged ramps, and an HVAC system that will not damage historical and archived court documents. The reports also addresses restoring the courthouse original color of red and restoring the clock tower.
"This will be our project for the next two or three years," said Schiccatano.
Commissioner Kymberley Best said she was "very happy" to work with Schiccatano and Commissioner Joe Klebon to address the needed repairs and restoration of the historic courthouse.
"Unfortunately, we must do the total courthouse in phases," said Best. "While we are trying to find any and all grants available there is more work than funds available. We are fortunate to have professionals advise us on the order of operations so that we tackle the most concerning aspects immediately."