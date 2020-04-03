Consider it Holy Week, quarantine-style.
Harrisburg Bishop Ronald Gainer will celebrate the diocese’s first-ever digital Holy Week with a series of livestreamed Masses, beginning with this week's Palm Sunday, due to the shutdown spurred by coronavirus fears.
On March 26, Bishop Gainer suspended all in-person Holy Week Masses.
“With the restrictions and recommendations from our state government, and in consideration of the highly contagious nature of this virus, it would be irresponsible of me to open our parishes while still in the midst of this pandemic,” said Bishop Gainer.
Ellen Matragrano, a parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Danville, said she is grateful for the way the bishop is handling the shutdown.
"We have to protect each other as an act of charity," she said.
She said she and her husband, Andrew, have been watching daily Mass that St. Joseph pastor, the Rev. Timothy Marcoe, celebrates via YouTube. The Matragranos also are using technology to maintain contact with those undergoing the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA) through texting and email.
"My husband and I are on the (RCIA) team," Matragrano said. "All those people were looking forward to come into the church for Easter Vigil. We're trying to continue their formations till then."
She said that while it will be sad that parishioners won't be able to be together for Easter, they still will be able to celebrate the most important day for those of the Christian faith.
"It just increases our thirst for all the good things our faith provides," Matragrano said.
Gainer, in his announcement, said he also was deeply hurting by not being able to gather with the faithful for the celebration of Mass.
"Although we cannot come together for public Masses during this holiest time of year, our priests will celebrate Palm Sunday, Holy Week and Easter Masses," he said. "Many of our parishes are livestreaming these Masses and I encourage the faithful to participate in Mass through these online means.”