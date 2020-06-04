NORTHUMBERLAND — The first annual Norry Block Party, originally planned for July 3, has been officially postponed until Aug. 29, with a rain date of Oct. 10.
The decision came out of a Thursday night Block Party Committee meeting, said Northumberland Borough Mayor Dan Berard. He said the Block Party was contingent on two facts: one, that the county has gone green. And two, that the governor opens up a green designation to include more than 250 people.
"We have to be out of the green," he said. "If green means 250 people and no more then we are not going to have it. It would not cover the cost of some of the people sponsoring this."
The next meeting of the committee is July 8." Berard said there more than 30 crafters who want to come to the Block Party. "And there are even more on a waiting list."