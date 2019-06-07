SUNBURY — The Central Susquehanna Valley chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is hosting a blood drive today, 1-6 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 15 South St., as part of Wear Orange Weekend, which starts on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
Lynne Ragusea and Rebecca Perez, of the local chapter of Moms Demand Action organized the local blood drive.
Moms Demand Action is sponsoring the event, said Ragusea, but it will be run entirely by the local Red Cross, "and that includes their clinical staff, and medical technicians who will actually be drawing the blood," she said Thursday. "We are supporting the National Gun Violence Awareness Day as a day to honor lives lost.
The group decided that giving blood was a tangible way to make a difference, she explained, "as the problems of gun violence seem so pervasive and insurmountable."
Wear Orange and National Gun Violence Awareness Day were inspired by Project Orange Tree, an awareness campaign to commemorate the life of Hadiya Pendleton and other victims of gun violence. Orange is the color that Pendleton’s friends wore in her honor after she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15, just one week after performing at President Obama’s second inaugural parade in 2013.
“We wear orange to highlight the gun violence crisis in our country,” added Perez, another volunteer with Moms Demand Action. “We chose to honor Wear Orange weekend with a blood drive because gunshot victims were more likely to need a blood transfusion than other trauma patients and require 10 times more blood when receiving a blood transfusion.”
Perez said that holding the blood drive in Sunbury was a way of expanding their reach beyond eastern Union County.
"We're a well-known non-partisan group in Lewisburg," Perez said, "but we also want to get our message out to Sunbury, Milton, Shamokin and other areas in the Valley."