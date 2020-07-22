BLOOMSBURG — There's a 50-50 chance of a Bloomsburg Fair this year, fair board President Randy Karschner said on Tuesday.
"That's just my opinion," he said.
The lingering COVID-19 virus and the potential for crowds of people to spark another surge could threaten the annual fair, where tens of thousands of fair-goers crowd onto the fairgrounds for food, entertainment and agriculture events, making social distancing difficult to enforce.
If there is a fair, Grandstand Superintendent Brian Wawroski said, "Indications are we probably won't have any entertainment (in the grandstand)."
He said there were two acts that haven't canceled yet, and they are in the "gray area."
Pat Benetar, Jon Pardi, Brad Paisley and Chicago concerts had been booked to perform at the 2020 fair, which is scheduled for Sept. 25 through Oct. 3, but their shows are postponed until 2021 Fair Week, according to the fair's website.
Crowder, with special guest Freedom Calls, and Darci Lynne & Friends are the other shows scheduled.
Karschner said earlier during a news conference that the board would make a decision on the fair by the end of the first week of August. The conference was held to respond to the controversy over a fair Facebook posting about state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.
"We don't know if there are guidelines for fairs and festivals," Wawroski said.
"I think there's a lot of gray area," Karschner added.
Wawroski said the fair "absolutely will follow guidelines" that the state sets for the fair, though Karschner admitted the fair doesn't have enough people to enforce mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.