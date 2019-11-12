BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University added a bachelor degree program for professional sales and marketing — the only one of its kind in Pennsylvania, according to a press release from the university.
The addition is effective immediately, the release states.
“There is a need within Pennsylvania that this program will address,” Monica Favia, chair of the Department of Marketing and Professional Sales, said. “The addition of the major along with BU's membership in the University Sales Center Alliance represents a distinctive advantage for Bloomsburg University and its students. This fall the first three students will graduate with the major.”
Professional selling is one of the most common jobs for students graduating with a sales degree, according to the release. Recent research suggests that 60 percent of all business majors and 88 percent of all marketing majors begin their professional careers in a sales-related role, the release states.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO