BLOOMSBURG—Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has named Daryl Fridley as the University’s Dean of the College of Education. Darlene Perner has been serving as the interim Dean.
Fridley comes to Bloomsburg with nearly 30 years of experience in public education, including the last 13 years at Southeast Missouri State University. As Associate Dean at Southeast Missouri, Fridley coordinated and oversaw all aspects of the Educator Preparation Program, including certification, curriculum alignment, field experiences, assessment, and accreditation.
Working with colleagues across Missouri and in the Missouri state department, he co-led an effort that created an innovative assessment system for educator preparation programs.
He was also instrumental in the construction of a state-wide student teaching assessment and worked to develop meaningful partnerships with P-12 schools. That partnership led to the creation of a year-long internship program that began in the fall of 2019.
— RICK DANDES