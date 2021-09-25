BLOOMSBURG — After a year’s hiatus, the Bloomsburg Fair returned on Friday, kicking off the 166th annual event in Columbia County.
While the fair officially doesn’t open until today — Friday is traditionally a preview day with some stands still setting up — a large crowd flooded through the gates when they opened at 2 p.m.
Helen Moyles made the trek down from Peckville in Lackawanna County — north of Scranton — for a return trip, which continued a family tradition. While she was passing time playing bingo, she had a big day planned.
“I am 46 and I’ve been coming here since I was a baby,” Moyles said. “We usually come every single year. I am kind of excited to be here.”
Moyles said she had her sights set on the variety of food, one of the highlights for many on the first day.
“The food, the games, the family fun. It’s just everything,” she said about the atmosphere.
Jessica Zielecki was working at her family’s stand, selling fresh apple cider from the Benton Cider Mill.
The stand, Zielecki said has been at the Bloomsburg Fair since the 1970s. Started by her grandparents, she said, her dad took over the business in the 1990s.
“It’s great to be back,” she said. “We missed it last year. Everybody did. It’s a fast-paced week.”
One of the draws to the stand, she said, is that the pier is made from start to finish there.
“It’s literally made right here, which is awesome,” she said. “We love doing it this way. It’s a food stand and an attraction.”
Peggy Bower was at the fair from Conyngham near Hazleton, like Moyles resuming a family tradition.
“Everything fell into place, so we are here,” she said, “It’s great to see everyone enjoying themselves. We missed it last year, so it’s nice to see it back. It’s so clean and beautiful and the new updates are great.”
The fair is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Oct. 2.