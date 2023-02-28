BLOOMSBURG — Nearly $4 million in grants to the McDowell Institute at Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg will support student mental health programs across the five-county region covered by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) and the Susquehanna Valley United Way.
The first of the three grants was awarded last summer to the United Way. The institute will partner with the CSIU on a two-year project through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, according to a news release from the university.
The project will include mental health training to increase mental health literacy for those people interacting with school-aged youth to better understand and detect signs and symptoms of mental illness.
In December, two more grants were awarded: The Mental Health Awareness Partnership (MHAP) — which will be used to build a network of credentialed suicide prevention trainers in the community — and the Project AWARE Improving Mental Health Practices Across Communities Together (IMPACT) grants from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
The largest of the three grants, the Project AWARE funds will pay for a four-year collaboration between the institute, Geisinger's Pediatric Psychiatry Department, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and the Pennsylvania Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services-Children's Division "to create a bridge program within Geisinger that would allow youth and teens who have the most serious need for mental health services to receive targeted and/or intensive services earlier," according to the news report.