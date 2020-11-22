BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University held a “walking graduation" on Sunday, a carefully staged event that offered graduates an opportunity to be with their families and friends while still adhering to COVID protocols.
The unique ceremony at the Haas Center for the Arts allowed graduates who wished to culminate their college experience by hearing their name called as they walked across the stage to receive personal recognition from the university president, said Tom McGuire, Bloomsburg University's director of communications.
Bloomsburg also will hold a virtual ceremony on Dec. 12 for those who prefer that option.
Graduate Dylan Dannefelser, of Milton, said nothing beats the in-person experience.
"It's a whole lot better than watching your photo flash across on a computer screen," said the riminal justice major who also earned a certificate in forensics.
With his college degree now in hand, he will be working for the Northumberland County Children and Youth Services.
McKensie Golden, of Selinsgrove, said: "I picked doing it this way because I am a first-generation college student and figured this would be a good experience for me and for my family."
She was accompanied on her graduation walk by her son, parents, sister, and grandparents. She was an interdisciplinary studies major, focusing on special education. She is now planning to pursue a masters degree in social work.
Her father, Tom, said he was "so proud of her. First graduate of our family. It's an awesome day, to be here and see her walk across the stage."
"We tried this with our spring graduation, and it seemed to be well received. So we decided to try it again with end of year graduates," McGuire said.
"It's the culmination of four years of hard work," he added, "and this is the opportunity to do that with their families with them. Basically, we are giving them the opportunity to enjoy that shining moment."
The procedure followed all recommended facial mask and social distancing guidlines. Graduates pre-registered and were given specific time frames in which to arrive.
Then, they stood with their families outside the Haas Center — in a line that at one point in the morning snaked out into the parking lot. Once inside, graduates and their families stood in pre-arranged squares that were placed socially distant from each other, and advanced from one square to the next as a family unit until they reached the auditorium stage. Once there, University President Bashar Hanna handed out the diplomas and stood for photos each family.
"This is a crazy time," McGuire said. "It's not normally how we celebrate graduation. We're hoping we'll be back to some semblance of normalcy sometime next year."