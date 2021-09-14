BLOOMSURG — The Bloomsburg University Department of Nursing is ranked sixth of 76 schools in Pennsylvania according to RNCareers.org. In addition, BU is ranked 67th in the Mid-Atlantic region by NursingSchoolAlmanac.com.
The sixth annual RNCareers.org ranking of 96.99% is based on each institution's first-time NCLEX-RN passing rates, the number of students taking the test, the program nursing accreditation and more. The results were then compared against other nursing programs in Pennsylvania to provide the state rankings.
Bloomsburg University offers multiple quality nursing degree programs, including a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN), master of science in nursing (MSN), and the doctor of nursing practice (DNP). Bloomsburg also offers RN to BSN and RN to BSN to MSN programs, allowing registered nurses to obtain the BSN and MSN online in a condensed timeframe.