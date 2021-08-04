Bloomsburg University will return to classrooms at full capacity this fall but will return to remote instruction if 5 percent of the campus becomes infected with COVID-19.
School officials announced the plans for a full return to face-to-face instruction Tuesday, but warned students and faculty to stay diligent due to the delta variant.
All students, faculty and staff members are encouraged to get vaccinated, maintain COVID-19 cleaning mitigation and wear masks in classrooms or other close quarters settings.
The report from the school said a free mask or face shield will be available to all members of the campus community who want one.
Baseline testing of students moving into residence halls will be conducted along with surveillance testing. Students who provide documented proof of vaccination will not need to be tested, school officials said.
Campus COVID-19 updates and information can be found at bloomu.edu/coronavirus.