BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg will host a staged reading of the play "The Appliance Department" by guest playwright Bella Poynton on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the Greenly Center, 50 E. Main St. Admission is free.
The reading is part of the Plays in Bloom Residency 2023. In the annual residency, Bloomsburg students and recent alums collaborate with guest professional playwrights in a weeklong development of a full-length play and participate in a festival of short new plays written by student and alum playwrights. The staged readings of each of these plays are a chance for general audiences to respond to the plays-in-progress. Each reading includes a guided post-play discussion about the plays.
Poynton is a playwright and director from Buffalo, N.Y. She is the artistic director of The Navigators, a small New York City-based theater company focusing on feminist stories in science fiction, and the director of Queen City Playwrights, Buffalo's new play development workshop. Recently, her work has been produced and developed by MadLab Theatre, Quantum Dragon Theatre Company, Alleyway Theatre, Anteaus Theatre Company, The Great Plains Theatre Festival, Otherworld Theatre, Post-Industrial Productions and has been named a finalist for the Woodward/Newman Drama Award, the Sam French OOB Festival, and the Maxim Mazumdar Playwriting Competition.
Commonwealth faculty member Carrie Winship is directing the cast and crew. For more information, visit playsinbloom.org.