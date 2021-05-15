BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will continue its test-optional admission practice for the 2021-22 recruitment cycle, the university announced on Friday.
First-year applicants to the university will not be required to submit either a Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) or the American College Testing (ACT) score to complete an application for admission. This process continues the program implemented in September 2020 designed to enable a more seamless application analysis.
All applicants who submit a high school transcript will receive full consideration for admission and scholarships. Applicants will not be penalized or otherwise disadvantaged for not submitting a standardized test score with the admissions application.
When reviewing applications for competitive programs, like nursing, Bloomsburg will consider the rigor of the courses taken, including AP, honors, and dual enrollment coursework. Applicants may still choose to include SAT or ACT scores in what they submit for admission consideration, and Bloomsburg University’s admissions team will review accordingly.