DANVILLE — Matthew Hunter is the new Danville Area School District police officer for the 2019-2020 school year.
The school board approved Hunter's employment at the monthly meeting on Wednesday evening. School police officer LaRue Brion, who was approved for his third year with the district, said Hunter also is retired from the state police.
Brion will be paid $25 an hour and Hunter, $23 an hour. The officers work 29 hours a week, acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle said.
School police officer Todd Hoover resigned last month to work for the Shikellamy School District.
— JOE SYLVESTER