SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors are beginning the very early stages of discussing options on a possible new high school.
Board Vice-President Scott Karpinski said the district is nowhere near ready to make decisions but "it's time to get the talks started."
"It should be looked at," Karpinski said. "We have to start looking at the future."
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district needs to first do a complete feasibility study on the entire district.
"We need to see what makes sense," Bendle said. "The district needs to formulate a long-term plan to meet the needs of the district."
Last year directors had one study completed and the cost ranged from $28 million through $57 million for either additions, remodeling and repairing the current high school, Bendle said.
The $57 million would be for a brand new school.
"By no means are we saying this is happening," Bendle said. "We want to be clear that there are no plans but we are beginning to talk about it."
Karpinski and Bendle said part of the high school was built in 1929 and nothing besides minor repairs have been done.
Bendle said 1/3 of the high school is construction from 1929. Bendle said the high school houses 892 students currently.
Bendle, a former Danville Area Superintendent, oversaw the $16.5 million Danville Area School District project that included new high school science labs and installation of artificial turf and track in the football stadium.
Shikellamy school director Jenna Eister-Whitaker said would love to see a Shikellamy campus and that talks of a new high school are very early but important.
"We have to look," she said. 'We have to look toward the future."
Director Slade Shreck said the district is in dire need of a new high school.
"A lot of the issues in my book are the infrastructure," he said. "We have a part of the building that is almost 100 years old. It all runs under the building. IF something were to happen we would need to dig up the school to fix it."
Shreck said the newest part of the school, which is the fieldhouse, is nearly 15 years old.
"And that is the newest part," he said. "It's just time with today's technology our school is just not set up. We need to really start these discussions. It may cost money but it is a discussion we need to have."
Karpinski said when Shikellamy decided to build the near $20 million Shikellamy Middle School, in Northumberland, the previous board slowly increased taxes.
"This is not something that happens overnight," he said. "But I do say this is something we as a board need to start discussing."
Bendle said the board recently approved a feasibility study to be done across the district at a cost of $1,000.