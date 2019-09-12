MILTON — The Milton Area School District Board, at their Tuesday meeting, discussed the future of the Montandon school, said District Superintendent Cathy Keegan.
"The board reviewed and discussed lease proposals submitted by interested organizations," she explained. There was also a discussion about auctioning all decommissioned items. John Howard and a representative from Larson Design were present at the meeting to review the newest athletic complex proposal with the board of directors.
"Every new school year brings changes, some years bigger than others," Keegan said. "We used the change this year as an opportunity to review our current processes to seek out greater efficiencies in our transportation system, as we are aware of parents’ traffic concerns. As the school year progresses and we all settle in, we will continue to assess how successful we have been in our improvements." The children have settled into the new school year, Keegan said.