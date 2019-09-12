MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Board of Directors hired Tanya Grenoble at a prorated salary of $71,000 to become an assistant principal at the middle school.
Directors Dennis Keiser, president, Tom Hosterman, vice president, Jill Shambach, treasurer, Francis Gillott, Jonathan Moyer, Bob Mulrooney and Neil Shoreman voted in favor of the hire at a board meeting Tuesday. Directors Wendy McClintock and Tom Eberhart were opposed.
Business Administrator Tom Caruso announced preliminary information shows the district's Act 1 index for the 2020-21 school year is 2.6 percent. The percentage is the maximum amount a school district can raise taxes without seeking a state-approved exception or approval by voter referendum. However, Caruso said he expects the index to balloon to as much as 3.4 percent when the state aid ratio is applied.
School districts exceeding a specific calculation including market property value and residents’ personal income receive additional funding. All 11 districts in the Valley exceeded this ratio in 2019-20, according to Department of Education data.
Mifflinburg’s adjusted index in 2019-20 was 3 percent. An ensuing property tax increase nearly matched that index: 2.93 percent, or 12.88 mills, up from 12.51 in 2018-19. At the current real estate tax rate, property owners in Mifflinburg Area School District pay $1,288 on each $100,000 of a property’s assessed value.
The district school board raised taxes within the index in each budget for the past 10 years, according to budgets available on the school district website.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO