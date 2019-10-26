SUNBURY — The Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project board members said they expect to announce a university partnership before the end of the year.
SVCEP Vice President John Shipman at the second annual community college summit at the Albright Center for the Arts in Sunbury on Friday said the board is seeking umbrella accreditation through the Middle States Commission for Higher Education with a university partnership until the new college can receive its own accreditation within three to five years. More than 30 community members came out to summit for the five-hour event.
"We have been having promising discussions with a 100-year-old institution," said Shipman. "We hope to announce something within the next month or two."
Luzerne County Community College originally worked with the SVCEP to establish an independent community college, but LCCC opened its own branch campus in Watsontown last month. The SVCEP members said they are still working toward an independent college to be located in Sunbury.
After establishing a partnership, Shipman said they must seek local sponsorship. Commissioners from each county — Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour — will be asked to contribute toward $1.2 million to start it up. The state requires community colleges to have sponsorship from either county commissioners or school districts.
"One-third of the funding must come from local government, one-third from the state and one-third from tuition," said Shipman. "It's equal to about a half-mill of taxes from each county."
The special guest speakers in the morning session were Dr. Edna Baehre-Kolovani, a former president of Harrisburg Area Community College in Harrisburg, Napa Valley Community College in California and Tidewater Community College in Virginia; and Dr. Randy Smith, a leading voice with Rural Community College Alliance.
Kolovani encouraged listeners to fight the perception that community college is lesser.
Smith said a community college is critical for community sustainability, economic and workforce development.
"One of the problems this area in the Susquehanna Valley is facing is an outflow of population," said Smith. "We also have a huge skills gap here, which means there are trades and positions that aren't being filled."
The college will allow students to stay in the region, and provide for the needs of the employers in the community, he said.
Michelle Siegel, of Selinsgrove, said she has friends in their 30s who have a four-year degree that they're not using. A community college would allow them to develop skills for the workforce, she said.
"People are stuck with enormous amounts of debt, and they're desperately trying to find a job," she said.