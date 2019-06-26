MILTON — One of the two Milton School Board directors who voted Tuesday evening against closing the Montandon Elementary School had much to say on Wednesday, explaining the reasoning behind her decision.
The 7-2 vote officially closed the school at the end of the fiscal year, this Sunday; 134 students and six teachers will now transfer to Baugher Elementary School beginning this August. Voting against the closure were directors Leocadia Paliulis and Kelly Everitt.
"When the board voted to initiate the fact-finding process that led to the vote last night," PaIiulis said, "I began to look very closely at the reasons for and against closing the Montandon Elementary School. I learned very early that the bulk of the education research shows that small schools like the Montandon Elementary School are associated with better academic performance, higher attendance rates, greater student and parent satisfaction, and are safer environments for students."
Paliulis did not see any substantial cost savings associated with closing the school that could outweigh the negatives, she said, such as reductions in test scores and student attendance, and increased discipline problems, that would come from merging to form a larger school.
"I voted no on closing a beloved community school," she said, "because I wanted to do what I think is right for Montandon students and for the residents of our district."
Everitt was unavailable for comment.
Arguments by residents against the closing were made in the meeting before the final vote.
Vaughan Murray, a West Chillisquaque supervisor said, "I believe that small schools are safer for students. And the education students were receiving at Montandon was exceptional. It is for those reasons that I urged the board to keep the school open."
Cara and Mike Medley, also parents of a student, said they were very disappointed by the outcome, and felt they had been "backdoored," Mike said.
When he moved to the area, Mike explained, there was no hint that there was a possibility that the school would be closed.
"I feel bad for my family and other families that are going to see their children transferred to Baugher Elementary," he said. "It's a disservice to the children."
A majority of the board members saw it differently: hence the split vote to close the school.
District Superintendent Cathy Keegan said after the vote that she thought the transfer of students would go well because various scenarios were already in place. "We were prepared for the vote to go either way," she said.