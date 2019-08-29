MANDATA — The Line Mountain School Board on Tuesday approved a new firm to represent the district on legal matters.
The school board members at Tuesday night's public meeting approved Diehl, Dluge, Michetti, & Michetti for solicitor services at $125 an hour. The firm has offices in Sunbury, Trevorton and Elysburg.
The new firm replaces attorney Rich Roberts, 69, of Leavens & Roberts, of Shamokin, who announced his retirement last month after practicing law for 44 years.
Roberts served as the district's solicitor since 2004. Roberts said he is also retiring from the Southern Columbia Area School Board where he served for 41 years and from Montour Township where he served for 43 years.
Six members of the board approved of the hiring. Director Michael Bordner abstained because he was once represented by the law firm.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER