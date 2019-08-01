The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board on Wednesday issued an invitation for bids to award 25 expired restaurant licenses in the ninth license auction since Act 39 became effective August 2016.
One license up for bid is in Northumberland County. Bids for this restaurant license are due by noon Sept. 16. The auction will again use a sealed bid process. Bids will be opened Sept. 19, and auction winners will be determined soon thereafter. The minimum bid for each license is $25,000, and each bid must be accompanied by a bid surety of $5,000 or five percent of the total bid amount – whichever is higher – to avoid frivolous and underfunded bids.
The highest responsive bidder will win the right to apply for the license to the PLCB within six months of auction award. If bid payment is not received within two weeks of auction award, the second-highest bidder will have the opportunity to apply for the license. Bids will be held in escrow by the PLCB, pending approval of the license application. The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.