SUNBURY — The 2020 boating season is coming to a close this weekend at the Shikellamy State Park.
Marina patrons must have their boats removed by Oct. 4 and the docks will be removed on Oct. 5. The Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam will begin deflation on Oct. 12. The process should last about two weeks until Lake Augusta is lowered.
While the docks are being removed, the boat launches at Shikellamy State Park will be closed to the general public.
Since all operations are dependent on favorable weather and river conditions, all dates are subject to change. The Shikellamy State Park office can be contacted with any questions at 570- 988-5557. Information will also be posted to the Shikellamy State Park page on visitpaparks.com.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER