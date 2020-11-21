SUNBURY — The 2021 boating season at Shikellamy State Park will end early for the third time since 2017 due to necessary repairs to the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam.
The repair work will consist of replacing one of the seven inflatable bags on the dam, and is scheduled at this time of year to best take advantage of favorable weather and river flow conditions. Replacing the inflatable bag and construction of a temporary causeway necessitate ending the boating season on Sept. 6, 2021, according to park Manager Andrew Leidich.
The 2,000-foot long inflatable dam creates 3,000-acre Lake Augusta in the Susquehanna River. Boating season on the Susquehanna River starts in May when the bags of the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam are inflated. The season ends in late September and the dam is lowered in early October.
Bag 6, the second one in from the Shamokin Dam side, suffered damage in 2019 from multiple high-water events. A thorough inspection revealed premature wear and tear and it was determined that the bag will need to be replaced, said Leidich.
All marina slip holders are required to remove their boats from the Shikellamy State Park marina by sunset on Sept. 6, 2021. The deflation process will begin the following day and will take approximately two weeks. During this timeframe the park's docks will be removed, said Leidich.
The bag replacement project is anticipated to be completed near the end of October 2021.